Integrate with Zapier

Zapier lets you connect Keygen to 2,000+ other web services. Automated connections called Zaps, set up in minutes with no coding, can automate your day-to-day tasks and build workflows between apps that otherwise wouldn't be possible.

Each Zap has one app as the Trigger, where your information comes from and which causes one or more Actions in other apps, where your data gets sent automatically. It's a lot like having a webhook server, without any of the headache of hosting a server, and without the third-party integration costs. Everything's already done for you — no code required.

We've added support for a variety of triggers and actions, from actions for creating licenses, to triggers for expiring licenses. You can use these to automate business workflows — everything from billing your customers, to welcoming and onboarding new licensees, to emailing password reset tokens, to sending customer's their lost license keys.

How do I connect Keygen to Zapier?

Sign up for a free Zapier account, from there you can jump right in.

Log in to your Zapier account or create a new account. Navigate to "My Apps" from the top menu bar. Now click on "Connect a new account..." and search for "Keygen" Use your credentials to connect your Keygen account to Zapier. Once that's done you can start creating an automation! Use a pre-made Zap or create your own with the Zap Editor. Creating a Zap requires no coding knowledge and you'll be walked step-by-step through the setup.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to [email protected] or [email protected].

Popular use cases

To help you hit the ground running, we've included some popular pre-made Zaps that other Keygen customers are using, but feel free to craft your own!

Need inspiration? See everything that's possible with Keygen and Zapier.