Performing Searches in the Dashboard
Use your admin Dashboard to search for licenses, users, machines, and more. You can use the advanced search mechanism available in the Dashboard to look up information about:
- Products
- Policies
- Licenses
- Users
- Machines
You can use different pieces of information as search terms. Examples include: a user's email address
(
email:[email protected]), the first 4 characters of a license key (e.g.,
key:1ff0), first and last
name of a particular user (e.g.,
fullName:'John Doe'), or a metadata value, such as a customer's ID
within your payment provider (
metadata:{customerId:cust_foo}).
When you perform a search, the top results will appear immediately. Results will be sorted by relevance according to your search query.
Search fields and operators
You can use specific search fields and operators to further refine your searches. The more terms you provide in your search query, the fewer the number of results, and the more relevant the results.
A typical search will follow this syntax:
type:{TYPE} {FIELD}:{VALUE} {FIELD}:{VALUE} …
All searches must include a
type field. When field values contain a space or a colon, you will
need to surround the value with quotes, e.g.
name:'Cool App' or
fingerprint:'ab:cd:ef'.
Below you can find the types which are searchable within your admin Dashboard, and the fields which you can use within a search query:
Products type:product
|Field
|Description
|Example
|
id
|The full or partial ID of the product
|
type:product id:c2a62d53
|
name
|The name of the product
|
type:product name:'Cool App'
Policies type:policy
|Field
|Description
|Example
|
id
|The full or partial ID of the policy
|
type:policy id:7f9353cd
|
name
|The name of the policy
|
type:policy name:'Professional Edition'
|
product
|The ID or name of the product the policy belongs to
|
type:policy product:'awesome product'
Users type:user
|Field
|Description
|Example
|
id
|The full or partial ID of the user
|
type:user id:ca25e7a4
|
email
|The email of the user
|
type:user email:[email protected]
|
firstName
|The first name of the user
|
type:user firstName:john
|
lastName
|The last name of the user
|
type:user lastName:doe
|
fullName
|The full name of the user
|
type:user fullName:'John Doe'
|
role
|The role of the user
|
type:user role:admin
Licenses type:license
|Field
|Description
|Example
|
id
|The full or partial ID of the license
|
type:license id:3cec6aff
|
name
|The name of the license
|
type:license name:"Some License"
|
key
|The full or partial key of the license
|
type:license key:42dd-4de0-94fe-6c4f
|
product
|The ID or name of the product the license belongs to
|
type:license product:awesome
|
policy
|The ID or name of the policy the license belongs to
|
type:license policy:pro
|
user
|The ID or email of the user the license belongs to
|
type:license user:[email protected]
Machines type:machine
|Field
|Description
|Example
|
id
|The full or partial ID of the machine
|
type:machine id:d9c2
|
fingerprint
|The full or partial fingerprint of the machine
|
type:machine fingerprint:'42:dd:4d'
|
name
|The name of the machine
|
type:machine name:laptop
|
product
|The ID or name of the product the machine belongs to
|
type:machine product:awesome
|
policy
|The ID or name of the policy the machine belongs to
|
type:machine policy:pro
|
user
|The ID or email of the user the machine belongs to
|
type:machine user:[email protected]
|
license
|The ID or name of the license the machine belongs to
|
type:machine license:42dd-4de0
Metadata searches
You can perform searches on metadata that you have added to resources that support it (e.g., licenses).
You can use the
metadata: field so the search looks up specific metadata key-values. To search for a
specific metadata key-value pair, use the metadata key name within the query. For example:
metadata:{key1:value-1,key2:'2value'}
Depending on the search, you can omit the quotes around the value of each key-value pair within the
metadata query. Usually, it's perfectly fine to omit the quotes, but values that begin with a number
may need to be surrounded with quotes to disambiguate the value's type.
Best practices
Many searches can be performed with a single search term. Use something that would be fairly atypical, such as a license key, or an email address. If you are seeing too few results, make the search term less specific. If there are too many results, include additional terms, one at a time.
Questions?
We're always happy to help with code or other questions you might have! If you have any questions about what you've learned today, be sure to reach out!