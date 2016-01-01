About Keygen

Founded in 2016, Keygen is a small, independent team focused on making software licensing and distribution not suck. What began as an ambitious side project has grown into a highly-available, critical infrastructure layer trusted by thousands and thousands of businesses around the world.

Our customers range from Fortune 500 companies to fast-moving startups, to innovative AI companies, all the way to indie developers. We've built a product that works for everybody, without compromise.

No enterprise sales calls. No hidden pricing. No revenue cuts.

We are self-funded, profitable, and intentionally small. That independence has given us the freedom to build fast and innovate consistently over the years, becoming one of the leading software licensing providers.

Keygen is fair source, licensed under the FCL. It's open for commercial use and contribution, with a path to becoming fully open source over time.

Nearly a decade later, our company mission remains the same —

Make licensing and distribution accessible to everyone.

We hope we can do that for you.

If you have any questions, reach out.