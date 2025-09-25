We've expanded policy enforcement to include both maximum memory and maximum disk consumption across a license's machines, giving you more precise control over hardware-based licensing. Policies can now define limits for memory consumption and disk consumption, alongside the existing maximum cores meter.

These constraints make it possible to enforce consistent limits across a machine's CPU, memory, and storage resources.

Machines can now report their memory consumption and disk consumption, which aggregates into license-level consumption. Licenses support overrides for both maximum memory consumption and maximum disk consumption, just as they do for cores, making it easy to handle exceptions without modifying a policy globally.

Two new validation codes — TOO_MUCH_MEMORY and TOO_MUCH_DISK — are returned when machine consumption exceeds policy limits. This provides a clear enforcement mechanism at the time of license validation, and ensuring violations are surfaced immediately. In addition, strict policies will enforce limits at time of activation.

With these additions, policies now cover the full spectrum of critical machine resource consumption, enabling more flexibility in our licensing engine.