Keygen continues the Open Source Pledge

Tuesday, December 30th 2025Avatar for the author, Zeke Gabrielse, Founder of KeygenZeke Gabrielse, Founder of Keygen

In 2024, we joined the Open Source Pledge and committed to donating a minimum of $2,000 per-developer annually to Open Source. In 2025, with 2 employees, we donated $9,541.58 — well above our $4,000 minimum commitment.

Here's where the money went in 2025:

Author Platform Amount
@bevyengine Other $3,000.00
@ziglang Other $2,500.00
@ziglang GitHub $1,200.00
@electron-builder Other $1,200.00
@mattn thanks.dev $441.01
@sparklemotion thanks.dev $346.13
@leaanthony GitHub $300.00
@rubygems thanks.dev $233.18
@ahonn GitHub $100.00
@rspec thanks.dev $50.77
@MaxLap GitHub $50.00
@muesli thanks.dev $44.04
@aminya GitHub $40.00
@travisjeffery thanks.dev $13.82
@MaxLap thanks.dev $8.46
@lsegal thanks.dev $6.02
@alekseyl thanks.dev $4.22
@evanphx thanks.dev $2.51
@flavorjones thanks.dev $1.42
@eugeny Keygen ~$1,000.00[1]
Total $9,541.58

To all the open source maintainers we depend on: thank you. Keygen wouldn't exist without you. If you maintain a dependency of ours and don't have GitHub Sponsors set up, please consider setting it up and reaching out — we want to donate to you!

If you run a software company, consider joining us in supporting the Open Source projects we all depend on.

[1]: Keygen Cloud provides free distribution and auto-upgrade services to Open Source projects, like Tabby, through our free Open Source tier. The amounts shown represent our estimated egress fees for these projects, but these amounts are not factored into the total since they are not monetary donations.

