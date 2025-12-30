Keygen continues the Open Source Pledge

In 2024, we joined the Open Source Pledge and committed to donating a minimum of $2,000 per-developer annually to Open Source. In 2025, with 2 employees, we donated $9,541.58 — well above our $4,000 minimum commitment.

Here's where the money went in 2025:

Author Platform Amount @bevyengine Other $3,000.00 @ziglang Other $2,500.00 @ziglang GitHub $1,200.00 @electron-builder Other $1,200.00 @mattn thanks.dev $441.01 @sparklemotion thanks.dev $346.13 @leaanthony GitHub $300.00 @rubygems thanks.dev $233.18 @ahonn GitHub $100.00 @rspec thanks.dev $50.77 @MaxLap GitHub $50.00 @muesli thanks.dev $44.04 @aminya GitHub $40.00 @travisjeffery thanks.dev $13.82 @MaxLap thanks.dev $8.46 @lsegal thanks.dev $6.02 @alekseyl thanks.dev $4.22 @evanphx thanks.dev $2.51 @flavorjones thanks.dev $1.42 @eugeny Keygen ~$1,000.00[1] Total $9,541.58

To all the open source maintainers we depend on: thank you. Keygen wouldn't exist without you. If you maintain a dependency of ours and don't have GitHub Sponsors set up, please consider setting it up and reaching out — we want to donate to you!

If you run a software company, consider joining us in supporting the Open Source projects we all depend on.