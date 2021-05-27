Terms of Service for Affiliates

By signing up for the Keygen Affiliate Program (“Program”), you are agreeing to be bound by the following terms and conditions (“Terms of Service”).

General Rules

Self-referrals are not allowed. This should be a given.

All referring links must be verifiable/traceable (pretty links permitted).

Abuse or gaming will result in having your affiliate account banned.

Do not violate any laws, rules or regulations.

No infringing on our, nor any anyone else’s intellectual property, publicity, privacy or other rights.

No coupon, deal, loyalty, cash-back, or reward websites.

No adware, spyware, loyalty-ware or any such software.

No cookie stuffing or altering.

Content Restrictions

Do not include our affiliate links or program in any content that is defamatory, obscene, threatening, harassing, harmful to minors, or contains nudity, pornography or sexually explicit materials.

No ads that link to our website or anything similar that would compete with our own paid marketing and drive up our costs and potentially cause confusion.

No pretending to be or acting on behalf of us (i.e. as an employee).

Email Promotion

If you intend to promote our affiliate program via email campaigns or newsletters, you must adhere to the following:

Email must be sent on your behalf and must not imply that the email is being sent on behalf of Keygen.

Abide by the CAN-SPAM Act of 2003 (Public Law No. 108-187) with respect to our affiliate program.

Termination

We reserve the right to terminate your affiliate account for violation of any of the rules at our sole discretion. Commissions generated by mechanisms that are in violation of our Terms of Service will not be paid or owed.

We reserve the right to change the Terms of Service for our affiliate program at any time.