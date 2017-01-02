linkThe key object

Below you will find the various attributes for the key resource, as well as the key resource's relationships. Keys cannot be validated, are not actual "licenses", and are only used for pooled policies.

When creating a pooled policy, you create a limited set of "keys" to fill the pool. Each time a license is created that implements the pooled policy, a "key" is taken from the pool and used for the new license, until the pool is depleted. After a pool has been depleted, new licenses cannot be created from the pooled policy until new keys are added. Pooled policies are usually used for limited betas or promotion deals for the first x users.

These are unused keys within a policy's pool – they are not valid licenses. These are used when creating new licenses for a pooled policy or when using a pool's pop action.