Example request
const fetch = require("node-fetch")
const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/keys", {
method: "POST",
headers: {
"Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
"Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
"Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
},
body: JSON.stringify({
"data": {
"type": "keys",
"attributes": {
"key": "C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3"
},
"relationships": {
"policy": {
"data": {
"type": "policies",
"id": "4ba02145-d1e7-4443-8104-dd1e4236d869"
}
}
}
}
})
})
const { data, errors } = await response.json()
import requests
import json
res = requests.post(
"https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/keys",
headers={
"Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
"Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
"Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
},
data=json.dumps({
"data": {
"type": "keys",
"attributes": {
"key": "C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3"
},
"relationships": {
"policy": {
"data": {
"type": "policies",
"id": "4ba02145-d1e7-4443-8104-dd1e4236d869"
}
}
}
}
})
).json()
import SwiftyJSON
import Alamofire
Alamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/keys",
method: .post,
headers: [
"Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
"Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
"Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
],
parameters: [
"data": [
"type": "keys",
"attributes": [
"key": "C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3"
],
"relationships": [
"policy": [
"data": [
"type": "policies",
"id": "4ba02145-d1e7-4443-8104-dd1e4236d869"
]
]
]
]
],
encoding: JSONEncoding.default
).responseJSON { response in
let json = JSON(data: response.data!)
}
using RestSharp;
var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
var request = new RestRequest("keys", Method.POST);
request.AddHeader("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
request.AddJsonBody(new {
data = new {
type = "keys",
attributes = new {
key = "C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3"
},
relationships = new {
policy = new {
data = new {
type = "policies",
id = "4ba02145-d1e7-4443-8104-dd1e4236d869"
}
}
}
}
});
var response = client.Execute(request);
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*
import org.json.*
val body = JSONObject(mapOf(
"data" to mapOf(
"type" to "keys",
"attributes" to mapOf(
"key" to "C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3"
),
"relationships" to mapOf(
"policy" to mapOf(
"data" to mapOf(
"type" to "policies",
"id" to "4ba02145-d1e7-4443-8104-dd1e4236d869"
)
)
)
)
))
val res = Unirest.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/keys")
.header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
.header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json")
.header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
.body(body)
.asJson()
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;
import org.json.*;
import static java.util.Map.ofEntries;
import static java.util.Map.entry;
JSONObject body = new JSONObject(ofEntries(
entry("data", ofEntries(
entry("type", "keys"),
entry("attributes", ofEntries(
entry("key", "C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3")
)),
entry("relationships", ofEntries(
entry("policy", ofEntries(
entry("data", ofEntries(
entry("type", "policies"),
entry("id", "4ba02145-d1e7-4443-8104-dd1e4236d869")
))
))
))
))
));
HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/keys")
.header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
.header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json")
.header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
.body(body)
.asJson();
#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <cpprest/http_client.h>
#include <cpprest/filestream.h>
using namespace std;
using namespace web;
using namespace web::http;
using namespace web::http::client;
using namespace web::json;
using namespace utility;
http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
http_request req;
value attrs;
attrs["key"] = value::string("C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3");
value policy_;
policy_["type"] = value::string("policies");
policy_["id"] = value::string("4ba02145-d1e7-4443-8104-dd1e4236d869");
value policy;
policy["data"] = policy_;
value rels;
rels["policy"] = policy;
value data;
data["type"] = value::string("keys");
data["attributes"] = attrs;
data["relationships"] = rels;
value body;
body["data"] = data;
req.headers().add("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
req.headers().add("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json");
req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");
req.set_request_uri("/keys");
req.set_method(methods::POST);
req.set_body(body.serialize());
client.request(req)
.then([](http_response res)
{
auto data = res.extract_json().get();
})
.wait();
curl -X POST https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/keys \
-H 'Content-Type: application/vnd.api+json' \
-H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \
-H 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}' \
-d '{
"data": {
"type": "keys",
"attributes": {
"key": "C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3"
},
"relationships": {
"policy": {
"data": {
"type": "policies",
"id": "4ba02145-d1e7-4443-8104-dd1e4236d869"
}
}
}
}
}'