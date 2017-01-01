Control
Control what types of licenses your product offers using powerful license policies—from feature licenses to timed trials, we got you covered.
# Create a new license for a user of the “ecorp” account
curl https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/ecorp/licenses -X POST \
-H 'Authorization: Bearer "a9f93c31b41642248db99fc04f4e8482.ebbe297ffbed4ccc837733e335bd8181.9a3b6c8eec01db86015e2236ddc71f60edfa65ad4358b583bde95d4d68275624ec271ec06992d25739e425e862bad41729acdbfda5098c4544db1451277009a3"' \
-H 'Content-Type: application/vnd.api+json' \
-H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \
-d '{
"data": {
"type": "licenses",
"relationships": {
"policy": {
"data: { "type": "policies", "id": "fbc29532-f2ec-4e34-8af0-99debed700cb" }
},
"user": {
"data: { "type": "users", "id": "592032dd-25f3-4d1d-ad72-3f5eba2503c0" }
}
}
}
}'
Control what types of licenses your product offers using powerful license policies—from feature licenses to timed trials, we got you covered.
Reduce licensing-related support costs by allowing your users to manage their own licenses and machines so that you can focus on your product.
Quit guessing how many machines your users have—using our machine tracking endpoints you can know exactly where your product is being used.
…and what isn't. With Keygen's dashboard, you can always be on top of what's happening with your products.
Quickly implement Keygen in the programming language of your choice.
const fetch = require("node-fetch") // Replace this with a token that belongs to a user const token = "9fc6d1e049a8414a905524dfa8c24a6b.d2b7366c85974bb09ef00b1b1ec22fd0.5a5dc7…" // Set up request headers const headers = { "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json", "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json", "Authorization": `Bearer ${token}` } // Request the current user's licenses for our product const url = new URL("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/9fc6d1e0-49a8-414a-9055-24dfa8c24a6b/licenses") url.searchParams.append("product", "14c80537-66c7-4753-a5e7-e8269a2ea616") const licenses = await fetch(url, { headers }) const { data, errors } = await licenses.json() if (!data) { process.exit() // User does not have any licenses } // Validate the first license we get back const license = data[0] const validation = await fetch( `https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/9fc6d1e0-49a8-414a-9055-24dfa8c24a6b/licenses/${license.id}/actions/validate`, { headers } ) const { meta } = await validation.json() if (meta.valid) { // Do something } else { // Do something else }
import requests import os # Replace this with a token that belongs to a user token = "9fc6d1e049a8414a905524dfa8c24a6b.d2b7366c85974bb09ef00b1b1ec22fd0.5a5dc7…" # Set up request headers headers = { "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json", "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json", "Authorization": "Bearer {0}".format(token) } # Request the current user's licenses for our product licenses = requests.get( "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/9fc6d1e0-49a8-414a-9055-24dfa8c24a6b/licenses", params={ "product": "14c80537-66c7-4753-a5e7-e8269a2ea616" }, headers=headers ).json() if not licenses["data"]: quit() # User does not have any licenses # Validate the first license we get back license = licenses["data"][0] validation = requests.get( "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/9fc6d1e0-49a8-414a-9055-24dfa8c24a6b/licenses/{1}/actions/validate".format(license["id"]), headers=headers ).json() if validation["meta"]["valid"]: # Do something else: # Do something else
require "httparty" # Replace this with a token that belongs to a user token = "9fc6d1e049a8414a905524dfa8c24a6b.d2b7366c85974bb09ef00b1b1ec22fd0.5a5dc7…" # Set up request headers headers = { "Content-Type" => "application/vnd.api+json", "Accept" => "application/vnd.api+json", "Authorization" => "Bearer #{token}" } # Request the current user's licenses for our product licenses = HTTParty.get( "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/9fc6d1e0-49a8-414a-9055-24dfa8c24a6b/licenses", query: { product: "14c80537-66c7-4753-a5e7-e8269a2ea616" }, headers: headers ) if licenses["data"].empty? exit # User does not have any licenses end # Validate the first license we get back license = licenses["data"].first validation = HTTParty.get( "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/9fc6d1e0-49a8-414a-9055-24dfa8c24a6b/licenses/#{license['id']}/actions/validate", headers: headers ) if validation["meta"]["valid"] # Do something else # Do something else end
require __DIR__ . "/vendor/autoload.php"; // Replace this with a token that belongs to a user $token = "9fc6d1e049a8414a905524dfa8c24a6b.d2b7366c85974bb09ef00b1b1ec22fd0.5a5dc7…"; // Set up request headers $headers = [ "Content-Type" => "application/vnd.api+json", "Accept" => "application/vnd.api+json", "Authorization" => "Bearer {$token}" ]; // Request the current user's licenses for our product $licenses = json_decode( Requests::request( "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/9fc6d1e0-49a8-414a-9055-24dfa8c24a6b/licenses", $headers, ["product" => "14c80537-66c7-4753-a5e7-e8269a2ea616"] )->body ); if (!$licenses["data"]) { exit; // User does not have any licenses } // Validate the first license we get back $license = $licenses["data"][0]; $validation = json_decode( Requests::request( "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/9fc6d1e0-49a8-414a-9055-24dfa8c24a6b/licenses/{$license['id']}/actions/validate", $headers )->body ); if ($validation["meta"]["valid"]) { // Do something } else { // Do something else }
using EasyHttp.Http; using System; // Replace this with a token that belongs to a user var token = "9fc6d1e049a8414a905524dfa8c24a6b.d2b7366c85974bb09ef00b1b1ec22fd0.5a5dc7…"; // Set up http client and request headers var http = new HttpClient(); http.Request.ContentType = "application/vnd.api+json"; http.Request.Accept = "application/vnd.api+json"; http.Request.Authorization = $"Bearer {token}"; // Request the current user's licenses for our product var licenses = http.Get( "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/9fc6d1e0-49a8-414a-9055-24dfa8c24a6b/licenses", new {product = "14c80537-66c7-4753-a5e7-e8269a2ea616"} ); var body = licenses.DynamicBody; if (body.Data == null || body.Data.length == 0) { Environment.Exit(0); // User does not have any licenses } // Validate the first license we get back var license = body.Data.First(); var validation = http.Get($"https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/9fc6d1e0-49a8-414a-9055-24dfa8c24a6b/licenses/{license.Id}/actions/validate"); body = validation.DynamicBody; if (body.Meta.Valid) { // Do something } else { // Do something else }
Keygen is a hosted SaaS (software-as-a-service) for licensing and managing users for desktop apps and other types of software. Keygen's primary product is an API that enables developers to quickly set up licensing and user management.
Keygen is primarily built for small- and medium-sized businesses who build desktop applications, on-premise software, and other digital products e.g. WordPress plugins, etc. We also offer on-premise options for larger companies that are interested in using Keygen.
From terrible “enterprisey” documentation to ridiculous pricing—we all know that the current state of product licensing sucks. Keygen aims to make licensing software for small businesses easy, letting you ship your product earlier and not waste time building a custom licensing server.
Yes! One of the things that makes Keygen unique is that we encourage you to allow your users to manage their own resources i.e. their licenses and machines, while you respond to the appropriate webhook events to handle billing using your payment provider. This not only gives your users freedom to purchase additional licenses directly from within your product without your help (offering a great user-experience and potential for more sales!) but can also lower your licensing-related support costs.
Keygen supports almost any licensing model: single machine-locked licenses, floating licenses with and without machine limits, feature-based licenses, product add-ons, limited pre-determined pool-based licenses, encrypted and unencrypted licenses, licenses that require periodic check-in, and even a combination of most of those.
Yes! Keygen offers API endpoints to help you track user machine usage,
and license policies can be configured to
strict, invalidating licenses
that go over any configured machine limit. You can also set license
policies to
floating to allow licenses to be valid across multiple
machines.
No. Keygen does nothing to prevent a user from removing your licensing logic altogether if they have access to your application's code. In the end, you will have to make the choice on how to deal with cracking by e.g. requiring a valid license for updates, requiring a licensed user-account for support requests, etc.
We strive to provide the highest uptime possible. You can monitor our uptime and average response time on our status page.
Yes. We strive to ensure that the data stored within Keygen is as secure as
possible. We never store passwords as plain text – they are always hashed
and salted securely using
bcrypt. We also do the same with all access
tokens, and offer the ability to hash license keys as well. All network
traffic is encrypted over TLS with at least 128-bit AES encryption. Have
additional questions or concerns? Get in touch.
Yes, but it requires manual work. Using Keygen's admin dashboard, you can manually create, check-in and verify licenses, allowing you to offer phone activation or a similar service. For automatic license validation and to track machine usage, Keygen will require an active (or periodic) internet connection.
No—only licensing. Since products handle payments in a variety of ways (and we don't want to become a payment platform), we have created a webhook system so that you can easily integrate your payment system with our API. Implementation is similar to how you would implement Stripe's webhook system. Learn more about webhooks.
Yes. We're very interested in talking with companies that would rather host our software licensing server in-house. Get in touch.
Most definitely. If you want to use Keygen for an open source project, send us a link to your project and we will review it to determine if it's eligible for a free open source plan.
Yes and no. Unfortunately, it isn't possible at this time to use Keygen for paid app-related licenses. Apple’s developer terms require that purchases related to an app, such as premium content and add-ons are managed via their native In-App Purchase API.
Yes and no. Unfortunately, it isn't possible at this time to use Keygen for paid app-related licenses. Google's developer policy requires that purchases related to an app, such as premium features and add-ons are managed via their native In-App Billing API.