Payments with SendOwl, licensing with Keygen

In this example, we'll be working with a Node.js app that integrates Keygen and SendOwl together using SendOwl's custom license key generation. This integration uses SendOwl to accept a one-time payment and generates a license key for the customer after a successful checkout.

After purchase, SendOwl will deliver an email to the customer containing the generated license key, which you can validate within your product using one of Keygen's license validation endpoints.