Payments with MoonClerk, licensing with Keygen

In this example, we'll be working with a Node.js app that integrates Keygen and MoonClerk together using a simple redirect hook upon successful checkout. MoonClerk, which actually uses Stripe under the hood, is a super simple way to get a checkout page up with minimal effort so that you can start selling your product.

This integration uses MoonClerk to accept a one-time or recurring payment and generates a license key for the customer after a successful checkout. After purchase, the customer will be redirected to a success page which contains their license key which they can input inside of your product.

Looking to integrate Stripe directly? Check out our Stripe integration example.

index.html