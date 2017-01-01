Keygen+MoonClerk
Payments with MoonClerk, licensing with Keygen
In this example, we'll be working with a Node.js app that integrates Keygen and MoonClerk together using a simple redirect hook upon successful checkout. MoonClerk, which actually uses Stripe under the hood, is a super simple way to get a checkout page up with minimal effort so that you can start selling your product.
This integration uses MoonClerk to accept a one-time or recurring payment and generates a license key for the customer after a successful checkout. After purchase, the customer will be redirected to a success page which contains their license key which they can input inside of your product.
Looking to integrate Stripe directly? Check out our Stripe integration example.
index.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>Purchase Software</title>
</head>
<body>
<!-- Your MoonClerk embed code here -->
</body>
</html>