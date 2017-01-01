Checkout with FastSpring, licensing with Keygen

In this example, we'll be working with a Node.js app that integrates Keygen and FastSpring together using a Popup Storefront embed. FastSpring is a popular way to get a checkout page up with minimal effort so that you can start selling your product.

This integration uses FastSpring to accept a one-time payment and generates a license key for the customer after a successful checkout. After purchase, the customer will be redirected to a success page which contains their license key which they can input inside of your product.

index.html