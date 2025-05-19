In a venture-funded startup, time is negative.

Every month burns runway. Time deteriorates.

If you're not moving fast, you're dying.

You have a countdown at worst, an endgame at best.

Time is borrowed.

In a revenue-funded business, time is positive.

Every month brings freedom. Time compounds.

If you're not moving fast, you're not failing.

Even linear growth equals not dying.

Over time, you build trust.

Time builds resilience.

Time teaches patience.

Time outlasts competition.

Time brings clarity.

Time means more.

Time is earned.

Give it time.