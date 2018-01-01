Keygen vs SoftwareKey
If you’re looking for a modern and flexible alternative to SoftwareKey, then Keygen is the product just for you.
Stay in control of your product
Unlike our competitors, we don't give you gimmicky SDKs that take control of your product. Use Keygen's modern licensing APIs over standard HTTP, all while staying in complete control of your product's licensing system.Learn about licensing
Simple and affordable pricing
Keygen offers a powerful set of software licensing tools for a fraction of the cost when compared to competing solutions, making us the perfect choice for indie developers, startups, and large companies alike.View our pricing