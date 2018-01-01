Keygen vs NetLicensing
If you’re looking for a more powerful alternative to NetLicensing, then Keygen is the product just for you.
security
Powerful licensing tools
From timed trials to node-locked licensing and beyond—quickly add license key validation to your software product by utilizing Keygen's suite of flexible software licensing APIs.Learn about licensing
cloud_download
Licensed software distribution
Don't let unlicensed users download your software. Require a valid license key for all software downloads by using Keygen's distribution API.Learn about distribution
verified_user
Enterprise features without the price
Keygen offers a familiar set of licensing tools for a fraction of the price of competing solutions, making us a great choice for developers, startups, and large companies alike.View our pricing