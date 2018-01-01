Keygen vs Nalpeiron
If you’re looking for an affordable alternative to Nalpeiron, minus the enterprise buzzwords, then Keygen is the product just for you.
security
Drop the legacy software for modern licensing tools
Don't settle for XML or outdated tooling. Use Keygen's suite of modern software licensing and distribution APIs to implement licensing models that meet your unique business requirements, from perpetual licensing to subscription-based licensing and more.Learn about licensing
verified_user
A fraction of the cost of competing licensing solutions
Don't pay for the enterprise lingo. Keygen offers a similar set of features for a fraction of the price, making us a more affordable platform for developers, startups, and large enterprise companies alike.View our pricing