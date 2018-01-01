Keygen vs LimeLM
If you’re looking for a powerful alternative to LimeLM, then Keygen is the product just for you.
Powerful software licensing tools
Unlike our competitors, we don't require you to package a third-party activation wizard with your product. Remain in control by utilzing Keygen's modern software licensing APIs over standard HTTP to implement a variety of licensing models, from perpetual licensing to node-locked licensing and more.Learn about licensing
Everything you need for distribution
Don't let the wrong users download your product. Require a valid license key and matching machine fingerprint for all software downloads and auto-updates by utilizing Keygen's powerful distribution API.Learn about distribution
Simple and affordable pricing
Keygen offers a modern set of software licensing tools at an affordable price, making us a great choice for developers, startups, and large companies alike.View our pricing