Keygen vs Flexera
If you’re looking for a simple and modern alternative to Flexera, then Keygen is the product just for you.
security
Everything you need to license your software product
Don't settle for legacy systems. Use Keygen's modern software licensing and distribution APIs to implement a variety of licensing models that meet your exact business requirements, from perpetual licensing to concurrent licensing and beyond. No USB dongles required.Learn about licensing
verified_user
Simple and affordable pricing
Don't pay for enterprise buzzwords. Keygen offers a modern set of software licensing services for a fraction of the price, making us an affordable choice for developers, startups, and large companies alike.View our pricing