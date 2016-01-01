Keygen vs Equinox

If you’re looking for a replacement for the sunset Equinox.io service, then Keygen is the product for you.

cloud_download

Artifact distribution API

With Keygen's ultra-fast, cloud-native software distribution API, you can securely distribute your software application and other deliverables to your users, as well as offer automatic upgrades using our Go SDK.

Learn about our distribution API
code

Familiar distribution CLI

Keygen offers a familiar command line interface. Easily migrate from the equinox CLI to the keygen CLI and start signing and publishing new software releases.

Learn about the Keygen CLI
lock

Powerful licensing API

Integrate our flagship software licensing API to implement powerful licensing models that can scale with your application. Add license entitlements, assert activation limits, and more.

Learn about our licensing API
verified_user

Simple, affordable pricing

Keygen is a great replacement for Equinox, offering a cloud-based artifact licensing and distribution network at an affordable price, making Keygen a great fit for all types of software vendors, big and small.

View pricing