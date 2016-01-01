Keygen vs Equinox
If you’re looking for a replacement for the sunset Equinox.io service, then Keygen is the product for you.
Artifact distribution API
With Keygen's ultra-fast, cloud-native software distribution API, you can securely distribute your software application and other deliverables to your users, as well as offer automatic upgrades using our Go SDK.Learn about our distribution API
Familiar distribution CLI
Keygen offers a familiar command line interface. Easily migrate from the
equinox CLI to the
keygen CLI and start signing and publishing new software releases.
Powerful licensing API
Integrate our flagship software licensing API to implement powerful licensing models that can scale with your application. Add license entitlements, assert activation limits, and more.Learn about our licensing API
Simple, affordable pricing
Keygen is a great replacement for Equinox, offering a cloud-based artifact licensing and distribution network at an affordable price, making Keygen a great fit for all types of software vendors, big and small.View pricing