Keygen vs Cryptlex

Keygen's powerful suite of APIs are a great alternative to Cryptlex for software licensing and distribution.

security

Powerful licensing APIs

With Keygen's powerful cloud-based software licensing tools, you can quickly add license key validation and node management to your software product using a variety of different licensing models.

Learn about licensing
cloud_download

Flexible distribution APIs

Using Keygen's distribution API, you can rest assured that only licensed users have permission to download your software. Automatically require a valid license key for all software download and auto-update requests.

Learn about distribution
verified_user

Simple, affordable pricing

Keygen offers a powerful suite of cloud-based software licensing tools at an affordable price, making us a great choice for indie developers, startups, SMBs, and large enterprise companies.

View our pricing