Keygen vs Cryptlex
Keygen's powerful suite of APIs are a great alternative to Cryptlex for software licensing and distribution.
security
Powerful licensing APIs
With Keygen's powerful cloud-based software licensing tools, you can quickly add license key validation and node management to your software product using a variety of different licensing models.Learn about licensing
cloud_download
Flexible distribution APIs
Using Keygen's distribution API, you can rest assured that only licensed users have permission to download your software. Automatically require a valid license key for all software download and auto-update requests.Learn about distribution
verified_user
Simple, affordable pricing
Keygen offers a powerful suite of cloud-based software licensing tools at an affordable price, making us a great choice for indie developers, startups, SMBs, and large enterprise companies.View our pricing