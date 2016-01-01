Keygen vs 10Duke
If you’re looking for an alternative solution to 10Duke's software licensing API, then Keygen is the product just for you.
Powerful licensing APIs
With Keygen's cloud-based software licensing API, you can quickly implement license key validation and device management into your software application using a variety of licensing models.Learn about our licensing API
Flexible distribution APIs
Using Keygen's distribution API, you can add copy-protection and handle distribution of your software application to your end-users. Automatically require a valid license key for all software downloads and updates.Learn more about Keygen Dist
Simple, affordable pricing
Keygen is a great alternative to 10Duke, offering a powerful cloud-based software licensing solution at an affordable price, making Keygen a perfect fit for developers, startups, SMBs, and large enterprise companies.View pricing