linkFlat File-System

Note that the Keygen Dist file-system is a flat structure: you can create releases for any "platform" and may use keys that include the " / " delimiter (commonly used within file paths), but there is no actual hierarchy of sub-directories

You can infer logical hierarchy using key "prefixes" and the " / " delimiter to give the illusion and functionality of a file-system with sub-directories for maximum compatibility with distribution systems which rely on a particular hierarchy e.g., Squirrel.Windows, RubyGems, or Composer.

For example, the following are all valid release keys (including the platform for clarity):

win32/Releases/MyApp-1.0.0-full.nupkg win32/Releases/MyApp-1.1.0-full.nupkg win32/Releases/MyApp-1.1.0-delta.nupkg win32/Releases/Setup.exe win32/Releases/Setup.msi win32/Releases/RELEASES darwin/.git/objects/00 darwin/.git/objects/01 darwin/v1.0.0.zip darwin/v1.0.0.dmg darwin/v1.1.0.zip darwin/v1.1.0.dmg darwin/CHANGELOG.md

Note that the releases for the darwin platform are all placed within the root "directory", while the releases for the win32 platform use a sub-directory hierarchy. The above releases are accessible at the following URIs:

/v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/win32/Releases/MyApp-1.0.0-full.nupkg /v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/win32/Releases/MyApp-1.1.0-full.nupkg /v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/win32/Releases/MyApp-1.1.0-delta.nupkg /v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/win32/Releases/Setup.exe /v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/win32/Releases/Setup.msi /v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/win32/Releases/RELEASES /v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/darwin/.git/objects/00 /v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/darwin/.git/objects/01 /v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/darwin/v1.0.0.zip /v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/darwin/v1.0.0.dmg /v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/darwin/v1.1.0.zip /v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/darwin/v1.1.0.dmg /v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/darwin/CHANGELOG.md

But the following URIs are not accessible (because e.g. a release with the key Releases does not exist, as our file-system is flat i.e. it has no concept of "sub-directories" or partial key matches):