Your authentication token is pre-populated in all the examples on this page if you're currently logged in to your dashboard, so you can test any example right away. Only you can see these values.
The Keygen Dist API is a hosted distribution server for your Keygen products. All requests must be made over TLS/SSL. In addition, all request and response bodies, including errors, are encoded in JSON format, with the exception of delivering actual release files which are delivered as raw files (i.e. the content type will be determined from the uploaded file).
The API has predictable, resource-oriented URLs, and uses standard HTTP response codes to indicate API errors. We use built-in HTTP features, like authentication and HTTP verbs, which are understood by off-the-shelf HTTP clients. We support cross-origin resource sharing, allowing you to interact securely with our API from any client-facing software application.
When we introduce breaking changes to the API, we will release a new numbered
version, e.g. we will go from
v1 to
v2. The current version is
v1. All
changes will be detailed within our changelog.
We will not introduce breaking changes into the API without bumping the current version. You can rest assured that the endpoints you're utilizing within your product are stable.
What do we consider to be “backwards-compatible” changes?
All releases are gated with license validation; meaning, when providing download URLs to your users, you must provide a valid license key within the request or the request will be rejected.
For example, you may choose to email the user a download link after they purchase your product that includes their new license key:
https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/<%= account %>/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/latest/macos/dmg?key=bbec-988f-b52f-5188
In addition, if you're providing auto-updates, you'll also want to make sure to include a license key or the request will be rejected.
For example, you could do the following for an Electron app:
const { app, autoUpdater } = require('electron')
const { platform } = process
const licenseKey = getLicenseKeyForUser()
const version = app.getVersion()
const distUrl = `https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/${KEYGEN_ACCOUNT_ID}/${KEYGEN_PRODUCT_ID}`
const feedUrl = `${distUrl}/update/${platform}/zip/${version}?key=${licenseKey}`
autoUpdater.setFeedURL(feedUrl)
autoUpdater.checkForUpdates()
Each release has a "platform" and a "key" (i.e. the release's filename and
path). Release keys uniquely identify a release for a particular platform.
The "platform" is a way to scope like-named releases i.e.
windows/v1.3.zip
and
macos/v1.3.zip to avoid collisions, and to keep things tidy.
Note that the Keygen Dist file-system is a flat structure: you can
create releases for any "platform" and may use keys that include the
"
/" delimiter (commonly used within file paths), but there is no
actual hierarchy of sub-directories
You can infer logical hierarchy using key "prefixes" and the "
/" delimiter
to give the illusion and functionality of a file-system with sub-directories
for maximum compatibility with distribution systems which rely on a particular
hierarchy e.g., Squirrel.Windows, RubyGems, or Composer.
For example, the following are all valid release keys (including the platform for clarity):
win32/Releases/MyApp-1.0.0-full.nupkg
win32/Releases/MyApp-1.1.0-full.nupkg
win32/Releases/MyApp-1.1.0-delta.nupkg
win32/Releases/Setup.exe
win32/Releases/Setup.msi
win32/Releases/RELEASES
darwin/.git/objects/00
darwin/.git/objects/01
darwin/v1.0.0.zip
darwin/v1.0.0.dmg
darwin/v1.1.0.zip
darwin/v1.1.0.dmg
darwin/CHANGELOG.md
Note that the releases for the
darwin platform are all placed within
the root "directory", while the releases for the
win32 platform use
a sub-directory hierarchy. The above releases are accessible at the
following URIs:
/v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/win32/Releases/MyApp-1.0.0-full.nupkg
/v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/win32/Releases/MyApp-1.1.0-full.nupkg
/v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/win32/Releases/MyApp-1.1.0-delta.nupkg
/v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/win32/Releases/Setup.exe
/v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/win32/Releases/Setup.msi
/v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/win32/Releases/RELEASES
/v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/darwin/.git/objects/00
/v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/darwin/.git/objects/01
/v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/darwin/v1.0.0.zip
/v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/darwin/v1.0.0.dmg
/v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/darwin/v1.1.0.zip
/v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/darwin/v1.1.0.dmg
/v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/darwin/CHANGELOG.md
But the following URIs are not accessible (because e.g. a release with
the key
Releases does not exist, as our file-system is flat i.e. it has
no concept of "sub-directories" or partial key matches):
/v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/win32/Releases
/v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/darwin/.git/objects
/v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/darwin/.git
The following character sets are generally safe for use in release keys:
[0-9a-zA-Z]
/,
!,
-,
_,
.,
*,
',
(, and
)
And the following characters are not safe for use (or iffy at best):
%,
?,
&, and other non-URL friendly characters
Please be sure to follow these guidelines, as while your links may work for one platform, it may not work on another if you choose to deviate into using any restricted characters.
Semantic Versioning (SemVer) naming conventions are required
in order to utilize certain endpoints. This is because there is no way for us
to support arbitrary version naming conventions, so we have chosen to only
support SemVer. All SemVer release files must reside within the top-level root
directory
/; releases within sub-directories will not be used.
Cool Product-1.3.0-macOS.dmg,
/directory/1.4.dmg; the
filename must only contain the version, with an optional
v prefix e.g.
v1.0.zip,
2.3.19.zip, etc.
The following endpoints require these conventions:
But please note that these restrictions are scoped per-platform and file-extension, so you may e.g. choose to use SemVer for your macOS releases in order to support updates using Squirrel.Mac, but not use SemVer naming conventions for your Windows releases in order to support the file structure required for providing updates using Squirrel.Windows.
Below you will find the various attributes for the platform resource.
{
"data": {
"type": "platforms",
"id": "ebaa3498-0202-40d8-1908-ab208c075806",
"attributes": {
"name": "windows"
}
}
}
List all platforms for the given product.
An authentication token with privileges to manage the resource: either an admin or the product.
The platform name.
A list of all platforms for the given product along with a
200 OK status.
https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/platforms
curl https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/<%= account %>/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/platforms \
-H "Authorization: Bearer <%= token %>"
{
"data": [
{
"type": "platforms",
"id": "d8bfff5d-fce3-408b-4759-aae8d06d0108",
"attributes": {
"name": "linux"
}
},
…
]
}
Below you will find the various attributes for the release resource. Accessing
a release directly i.e. a release's
url will download the actual release
file that was uploaded.
{
"data": {
"type": "releases",
"id": "90afc0d2-7343-40f8-abdd-07aed3d6d22b",
"attributes": {
"url": "https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/<%= account %>/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/releases/macos/1.9.1.zip",
"key": "1.9.1.zip",
"platform": "macos"
}
}
}
Create and upload a new release. This will overwrite any release that already exists that shares the same destination.
An authentication token with privileges to manage the resource: either an admin or the product.
Upon successful upload, the request will respond with
204 No Content.
https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/releases/{PLATFORM}/{RELEASE}
curl -X PUT https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/<%= account %>/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/releases/macos/v1.0.0.zip \
-H "Authorization: Bearer <%= token %>" \
-F "[email protected]/v1.0.0.zip"
No content
Permanently delete a release. It cannot be undone. All existing download links for the release will cease to function.
An authentication token with privileges to manage the resource: either an admin or the product.
The key i.e. path and filename of the release to delete.
Upon successful deletion, the request will respond with
204 No Content.
https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/releases/{PLATFORM}/{RELEASE}
curl -X DELETE https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/<%= account %>/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/releases/windows/v1.0.0.zip \
-H "Authorization: Bearer <%= token %>"
No content
List all releases for the given product. A valid license key must be specified to list releases. The request will be rejected for licenses that do not pass validation, and an error will be returned detailing the reason for the validation failure.
To bypass license validation, an authentication token with privileges to manage the resource may be supplied; either an admin or a token that belongs to the product. If a bearer token is not supplied, at a minimum a license key is required to process the request.
Instead of supplying a license key and an optional machine fingerprint as query parameters, you may supply a license key and an optional machine fingerprint as the username and password, respectively, via basic authentication. This is useful for distribution methods that do not accept query parameters, for example, a Rubygems server. Note that when using this method, the license key cannot contain the ':' character.
Whether the license implements an encrypted policy. Encrypted licenses will fail validation unless this is specified.
A list of all releases for the given product along with a
200 OK status.
https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/releases/{PLATFORM}
# Using bearer authentication
curl https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/<%= account %>/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/releases/linux \
-H "Authorization: Bearer <%= token %>"
# Using basic authentication
curl https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/<%= account %>/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/releases/linux \
-u "bbec-988f-b52f-5188:"
# Using query parameters
curl https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/<%= account %>/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/releases/linux?key=bbec-988f-b52f-5188
# or…
curl -G https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/<%= account %>/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/releases/linux \
-d "key=bbec-988f-b52f-5188"
{
"data": [
{
"type": "releases",
"id": "90afc0d2-7343-40f8-abdd-07aed3d6d22b",
"attributes": {
"url": "https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/<%= account %>/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/releases/macos/1.9.1.zip",
"key": "1.9.1.zip",
"platform": "macos"
}
},
…
]
}
Download a release. A valid license key must be specified to download a release. The download request will be rejected for licenses that do not pass validation, and an error will be returned detailing the reason for the validation failure.
To bypass license validation, an authentication token with privileges to manage the resource may be supplied; either an admin or a token that belongs to the product. If a bearer token is not supplied, at a minimum a license key is required to process the request.
Instead of supplying a license key and an optional machine fingerprint as query parameters, you may supply a license key and an optional machine fingerprint as the username and password, respectively, via basic authentication. This is useful for distribution methods that do not accept query parameters, for example, a Rubygems server. Note that when using this method, the license key cannot contain the ':' character.
The key i.e. path and filename of the release to delete.
A
200 OK response will be returned along with the requested release.
https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/releases/{PLATFORM}/{RELEASE}
# Using bearer authentication
curl https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/<%= account %>/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/releases/macos/v1.0.0.zip \
-H "Authorization: Bearer <%= token %>" \
-o "v1.0.0.zip"
# Using basic authentication
curl https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/<%= account %>/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/releases/macos/v1.0.0.zip \
-u "bbec-988f-b52f-5188:" \
-o "v1.0.0.zip"
# Using query parameters
curl https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/<%= account %>/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/releases/macos/v1.0.0.zip?key=bbec-988f-b52f-5188 \
-o "v1.0.0.zip"
# or…
curl -G https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/<%= account %>/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/releases/macos/v1.0.0.zip \
-d "key=bbec-988f-b52f-5188" \
-o "v1.0.0.zip"
The requested release
Download an update. A valid license key must be specified to download
an update. The download request will be rejected for licenses that do not
pass validation, and an error will be returned detailing the reason for
the validation failure. This endpoint will only look in the top-level
root directory
/ for releases files.
422 error.
To bypass license validation, an authentication token with privileges to manage the resource may be supplied; either an admin or a token that belongs to the product. If a bearer token is not supplied, at a minimum a license key is required to process the request.
Instead of supplying a license key and an optional machine fingerprint as query parameters, you may supply a license key and an optional machine fingerprint as the username and password, respectively, via basic authentication. This is useful for distribution methods that do not accept query parameters, for example, a Rubygems server. Note that when using this method, the license key cannot contain the ':' character.
Whether the license implements an encrypted policy. Encrypted licenses will fail validation unless this is specified.
If an update is available, a
307 Temporary Redirect will be returned pointing to
the latest update release. Otherwise,
204 No Content will be returned.
Accept: application/json header
is included in an update request, a
200 OK response will be returned instead of
a
307 Temporary Redirect.
https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/update/{PLATFORM}/{EXTENSION}/{VERSION}
# Using bearer authentication
curl -L https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/<%= account %>/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/update/macos/zip/v1.0.0 \
-H "Authorization: Bearer <%= token %>" \
-o "v1.0.0.zip"
# Using basic authentication
curl -L https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/<%= account %>/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/update/macos/zip/v1.0.0 \
-u "bbec-988f-b52f-5188:" \
-o "v1.0.0.zip"
# Using query parameters
curl -L https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/<%= account %>/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/update/macos/zip/v1.0.0?key=bbec-988f-b52f-5188 \
-o "v1.0.0.zip"
# or…
curl -GL https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/<%= account %>/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/update/macos/zip/v1.0.0 \
-d "key=bbec-988f-b52f-5188" \
-o "v1.0.0.zip"
Location: https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/<%= account %>/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/releases/macos/v1.3.0.zip?key=bbec-988f-b52f-5188
{ "url": "https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/<%= account %>/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/releases/macos/v1.3.0.zip?key=bbec-988f-b52f-5188", "name": "v1.3.0.zip" }
Download the latest release. A valid license key must be specified to
download the release. The download request will be rejected for licenses
that do not pass validation, and an error will be returned detailing the
reason for the validation failure. This endpoint will only look in the
top-level root directory
/ for releases files.
422 error.
To bypass license validation, an authentication token with privileges to manage the resource may be supplied; either an admin or a token that belongs to the product. If a bearer token is not supplied, at a minimum a license key is required to process the request.
Instead of supplying a license key and an optional machine fingerprint as query parameters, you may supply a license key and an optional machine fingerprint as the username and password, respectively, via basic authentication. This is useful for distribution methods that do not accept query parameters, for example, a Rubygems server. Note that when using this method, the license key cannot contain the ':' character.
The file extension to use e.g. zip, dmg, nupkg, tgz, etc.
Whether the license implements an encrypted policy. Encrypted licenses will fail validation unless this is specified.
If a download is available, a
307 Temporary Redirect will be returned pointing
to the latest release. Otherwise,
204 No Content will be returned.
Accept: application/json header
is included in an update request, a
200 OK response will be returned instead of
a
307 Temporary Redirect.
https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/{ACCOUNT}/{PRODUCT}/latest/{PLATFORM}/{EXTENSION}
# Using bearer authentication
curl -L https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/<%= account %>/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/latest/macos/dmg \
-H "Authorization: Bearer <%= token %>" \
-o "v1.3.0.dmg"
# Using basic authentication
curl -L https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/<%= account %>/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/latest/macos/dmg \
-u "bbec-988f-b52f-5188:" \
-o "v1.3.0.dmg"
# Using query parameters
curl -L https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/<%= account %>/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/latest/macos/dmg?key=bbec-988f-b52f-5188 \
-o "v1.3.0.dmg"
# or…
curl -GL https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/<%= account %>/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/latest/macos/dmg \
-d "key=bbec-988f-b52f-5188" \
-o "v1.3.0.dmg"
Location: https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/<%= account %>/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/releases/macos/v1.3.0.dmg?key=bbec-988f-b52f-5188
{ "url": "https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/<%= account %>/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/releases/macos/v1.3.0.dmg?key=bbec-988f-b52f-5188", "name": "v1.3.0.dmg" }