Validating Licenses
Use Keygen's API and your code to validate licenses for your product. If you need help after reading this, can reach out to us anytime at [email protected].
This tutorial is written in JavaScript, but you can follow along in any
other language that you're comfortable in. Throughout this tutorial, you
will see placeholders e.g.
{ACCOUNT} within the code examples that
will need to be replaced with your account's slug (or ID), or other
resource information.
Before geting started, you will either need to log into your Dashboard and generate a product token, or generate an authentication token via the API. To create a token directly through the API, check out the code examples in the API reference or check out our guide on authenticating users.
If you are using product tokens, the code for this tutorial should not be written client-side. If you are wanting to allow users to create licenses for themselves client-side, then you should authenticate them and use an authentication token which belongs to them; otherwise, all code should be server-side.
Your admin and product tokens carry many privileges and should always be kept secret. Do not share your secret API tokens in publicly accessible areas such GitHub, embed them in client-facing code e.g. inside of your product, and so forth. Learn more.
For simplicity, we're going to be requesting a single license while authenticated as a user. When you list all licenses while authenticated as a user, the response will be automatically scoped to the user you're authenticated as—that is, it will only respond with a list of licenses that the user is associated with.
const licenses = await fetch(`https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/licenses?limit=1`, {
method: "GET",
headers: {
"Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
"Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
"Authorization": "Bearer {USER_TOKEN}"
}
})
const { data: [license] } = await response.json()
if (!license) {
// User has no licenses
}
Validate by license
To validate a license directly, send a
POST request to the license's
validate action. Validating
a license requires an authentication token. We recommend using a token
that belongs to one of your users, but if you're validating licenses
server-side, then using an admin or product token also works.
The response of the validation request will be a
meta object containing
the result of the validation: a
meta.valid boolean, and a
meta.detail
human-readable description of the validation result.
// … above code
const validation = await fetch(`https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/licenses/${license.id}/actions/validate`, {
method: "GET",
headers: {
"Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
"Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
"Authorization": "Bearer {USER_TOKEN}"
}
})
const { meta } = await validation.json()
if (meta.valid) {
// … do something
} else {
// … do something else
}
Validate by key
If you would rather validate a license by key, you can use the validate-key
action. Unlike the earlier
validate action, this one does not require an
authentication token. This action is especially useful if you aren't using
Keygen to manage users, and would rather generate and validate license
keys directly. This is the simplest form of licensing, but is also the
least flexible—making it difficult for users to have multiple related
licenses—and it also requires your users to keep track of their keys,
rather than an email and password.
The response of the validation request will be a
meta object containing
the result of the validation: a
meta.valid boolean, and a
meta.detail
human-readable description of the validation result.
// … above code to request a license
const validation = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/licenses/actions/validate-key", {
method: "POST",
headers: {
"Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
"Accept": "application/vnd.api+json"
},
body: JSON.stringify({
"meta": {
"key": "B8A5-91D7-CB9A-DAE4-4F6E-1128"
}
})
})
const { meta } = await validation.json()
if (meta.valid) {
// … do something
} else {
// … do something else
}
Next steps
Congrats! You've validated your first license using Keygen. If you have any questions about what you've learned today, be sure to reach out!