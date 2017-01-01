Dead-simple software distribution and auto-update service

Get Started Free

Protection from unlicensed distribution

  • checkProtect your software at the distribution layer and gain peace of mind that only licensed users can download your product.
  • checkEasily implement auto-updates for your software by integrating Keygen Dist with industry standard tools.
  • checkNo extra monthly fees or subscriptions—our distribution service is free for all Keygen customers, regardless of plan.
https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/latest/windows/zip?key=bbec-988f-b52f-5188

Distribution solutions for every use case…

On-Prem Software

Electron Apps

Windows Apps

Mac Apps

WordPress Plugins

Explore the API

Distribution Tools and Resources

  • library_booksKeygen Docs

    Quickstarts, guides, and references for developers of all skill levels.

    View Docs

  • insert_chartKeygen Dashboard

    Manage your products from an intuitive dashboard.

    View Dashboard

  • businessKeygen Pricing

    From indie to enterprise, we have plans for all business sizes.

    View Pricing