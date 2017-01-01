Dead-simple software distribution and auto-update serviceGet Started Free
Protection from unlicensed distribution
- checkProtect your software at the distribution layer and gain peace of mind that only licensed users can download your product.
- checkEasily implement auto-updates for your software by integrating Keygen Dist with industry standard tools.
- checkNo extra monthly fees or subscriptions—our distribution service is free for all Keygen customers, regardless of plan.
https://dist.keygen.sh/v1/latest/windows/zip?key=bbec-988f-b52f-5188
Distribution solutions for every use case…
Electron Apps
Windows Apps
Mac Apps
WordPress Plugins
Distribution Tools and Resources
