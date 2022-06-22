Whether software is free or paid, a software license regulates its use. This software license dictates how software may be used or reused and outlines penalties for failure to comply with the terms therein.

What Does a Software License Do?

A software license serves as a legally binding contract between the creator and user of that software. A software license serves two purposes –

Firstly, it protects the software developer’s intellectual property.

Secondly, it helps to protect the software developer from any legal claims that software users could be made against them.

The key points outlined in any software license include:

Where users can install the software.

How many times the user can install the software under one license.

How the user can use the software.

Whether the user can modify, copy, or redistribute the software.

Any software copyrights.

Who owns the software.

How long the terms of the license agreement are in effect.

How users may not use the software.

In addition to serving as a legal contract, a software license can also include a variety of other details including :

Pricing details – How much and how often each user must pay for software use.

Agreement Period – How long the agreement is in effect.

Cancellation Details – When and how the agreement can be canceled.

Recovery of Charges Due to Cancellation – If and how charges may be recovered if the agreement is terminated while still in effect.

White Labeling Details – Whether white-label use is permitted and, if so, what rules and regulations apply to its use.

How Does Software Licensing Work?

A software user enters into a contractual agreement with the software creator when purchasing or downloading software. This type of agreement is often called an End User License Agreement, and by using the software in question, the user automatically agrees to the license agreement.

5 Common Types of Software Licenses

There are many types of software licenses, but there are five that most often govern software use -

Public domain.

Permissive.

LGPL.

Copyleft.

Proprietary.

1. Public Domain

A public domain software license means that anyone can use and modify software with no restrictions.

When using code or software covered by a public domain license, users must thoroughly scan the code in its entirety to ensure its safety before adding it to your code library.

A common assumption is that any code that does not have a license noted is under a public domain license – this is not true. A public domain license only applies to software specifically noted as being public domain.

2. Permissive

A permissive software license is also called a “BSD” or “Apache” style license. The “MIT” license is also a subset of the permissive license. Not as lenient as the public domain license, the permissive license has minimal guidelines on how users may distribute or modify the software.

The permissive software license is popular among open source and free software creators.

3. LGPL

The LGPL software license or the “GNU Lesser General Public License” allows users to link their software to open-source libraries. If users create their code and link or compile an LGPL-licensed library, they are free to release an application with any sort of licensing. If users edit the code library or copy any parts of the library into their code, they must release their final application under similar terms to the LGPL

4. Copyleft

Copyleft software licenses are also called restrictive licenses or reciprocal licenses. The copyleft license type lets users modify code and distribute any work based on the licensed code only when the modified or distributed product releases under the same software license.

Releasing software under a similar license, however, also means that anyone else who uses that software also has the right to make code changes and release their product under the same license, and so on.

A copyleft software license is not a good option for anyone who is not prepared to make their source code available.

5. Proprietary

Proprietary software licenses are the strictest type of license, and they reserve all rights to the code creator. Proprietary software is software that may not be redistributed or changed.

Proprietary software is usually developed by special request and for a specific purpose. Companies with proprietary software licenses protect their code by keeping a tight hold on their source code - only allowing users to access operational code. Proprietary licensing often includes a clause prohibiting the reverse engineering of code.

Proprietary (or dual-licensed) software licenses are strictly managed. One way to do this is to use an API-based licensing and distribution system, like Keygen. Keygen benefits software creators and their clients by tracking activations and entitlements for software applications, helping you ensure users are adhering to a license’s specific terms.

When users abuse licenses, a cloud-based licensing system allows for remote license deactivation by the software owner.

The Cost of Software Licensing

The cost of software licensing runs the gamut. Common factors that influence the cost of software licenses include:

The type of software.

The amount of time and effort put into the development of software.

How unique the software is in the current market.

How many users will be accessing the software?

How many installations of the software are required.

Whether the license cost includes future updates.

What Type of Software License Is Best?

There is no one answer to this question because many factors influence which license type is best for different situations. If, however, the software is built specifically for one company to use and that code should not be duplicated or edited, the proprietary license is the best option for the highest degree of copyright protection.

Is It Possible For a Company to Have More Than One License Type?

Yes! Different instances and applications of the same software can influence the license type that applies to the end-user. The person using the software can also impact the recommended software license type.

As an example, businesses are commonly under different license terms than individuals, especially when it comes to dual-licensed open source projects.

Conclusion

Multiple license types govern how and when an end-user can implement a piece of code or software. The most frequently used code and software licenses include public domain licenses, permissive licenses, LGPL licenses, Copyleft licenses, as well as our bread-and-butter — Proprietary licenses.

These licenses are in place to protect the code creator and ensure that users do not infringe on any copyright they might have while also protecting the code creator from any legal claims against them.